Get involved in the love and kindness of Twin City Mission

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the time of year when many of us start feeling called to volunteer, to give back or to do something that’s bigger than ourselves.

Twin City Mission is offering a plethora of volunteer opportunities, for as long or as short of a time frame as your life allows.

“You may be able to only come one time, and that’s all you can do. And that’s wonderful. That’s awesome. You may be able to come every other week. You may able to come once a week. It all depends on your schedule and how much you want to get involved. That’s the beautiful thing about volunteering is that you get to dictate your level of involvement, whether it’s with Twin City Mission or any other organization in town. We can all benefit from volunteers and the people that do volunteer walk away feeling like they’ve made a difference and that’s the key. If we can make those volunteers feel like their time was useful, and beneficial, and valued, then they’ll come back either with us or with somebody else,” Director of Community Relations, Ron Crozier said.

There are several recurring volunteer opportunities, at the Community Closet, at their resale stores and at the Community Café.

They also have a full calendar of events until the end of the year, starting with “Anything is Pasta-ble” on Oct. 20.

You can check out the Community Calendar on the KBTX website to see all of the upcoming events for Oct., Nov. and Dec.

