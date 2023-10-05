Giraffe poop seized at airport from traveler returning to US from Kenya

Agriculture specialists seized the box and destroyed the excrement with steam sterilization.
Agriculture specialists seized the box and destroyed the excrement with steam sterilization.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A woman returning from Kenya tried to bring giraffe poop into the United States, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities said the passenger declared the box of feces and stated she had obtained the droppings in Kenya, planning to make a necklace with them.

The woman also said she had used moose feces in the past at her home in Iowa.

“There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.,” CBP director LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke said.

“If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues.”

Customs and Border Protection said African swine fever, classical swine fever, newcastle disease, foot and mouth disease and swine vesicular disease are all found in Kenya.

Agriculture specialists seized the box and destroyed the excrement with steam sterilization.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Eastbound George Bush Drive in College Station was closed Wednesday afternoon at Fairview...
Police investigating serious crash between vehicle and bicyclist
“Anyone who crosses the threshold of another person’s home with the intent to harm them has to...
Bryan man sentenced for breaking into homes and attacking women who were sleeping
Vandal targets over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Teenager identified as suspect in vandalism of Austin’s Colony community
Fatal crash
Troopers investigating fatal Leon County crash

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Donald Trump may visit the Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker, AP sources say
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next eclipse after Oct. 14
The display at the home on Sanford Street will be played on Friday and Saturday nights for...
Bystanders call 911 on fiery Halloween display
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
FILE - In this July 1, 2019 file photo, Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at...
Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial