Greens Prairie Elementary hosts Outer Space Day ahead of eclipse

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greens Prairie Elementary School hosted a space-themed enrichment day to educate students and prepare them for the upcoming solar eclipse.

The day featured laser shows, virtual reality headsets and guest speakers from the Texas A&M College of Engineering and TAMU SPARK.

Students experienced various presentations from internet providers, engineering professors and KBTX’s own meteorologist, Berkeley Taylor.

“The ultimate goal is that everything they learn on a daily basis here in elementary school does translate to jobs they’ll have in the future,” said Enrichment Specialist Victoria Dean. “Whether that be as a scientist, engineer, writer, or someone who works in business. You need all of those skills.”

The school also hosted a safety fundraiser selling eclipse glasses to the community so students can safely experience the solar eclipse on Oct. 14.

