Jimbo explains what makes Nick Saban’s teams so tough to beat

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The coaching fraternity is a pretty tight knit group and some coach’s trees have lots of branches with assistants that spread across the country.

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban’s tree probably stands the tallest and broadest in the country.

Coming into the 2023 season Saban had compiled a 205-61-1 (.770) record as a college head coach and has gone 112-13 (.896) in the past nine seasons in Tuscaloosa, which includes a 64-8 (.889) mark in regular season conference play.

One of Saban’s successful assistants is Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher who Nick will square off against on Saturday at Kyle Field.

Two years ago Fisher knocked off his former boss and became the first assistant to pull off that feat. Fisher said on Monday that the reason it is so difficult to beat one of Nick’s teams is because very seldom do they hurt themselves and seem to always capitalize on mistakes.

“A lot of games and a lot of plays are made because the other team makes a mistake. There’s a hole, a misalignment, a misread., that’s what the majority of your big plays in ball come from. In Alabama you don’t see that,” said Fisher.

“Guys are always in the right place at the right time with the right leverage in the right situation and what they are doing so you have to earn and you know you’ve got to do things right yourself. And if you are not lined up in the right things, and doing the right things, and with the right calls, whether it be protection or how you are fitting, runs on defense., They are going to exploit you. They make you, with how well they are coached to be well coached and play well yourself. Don’t give things away because as soon as you do, they will capitalize on you,” added Fisher who was on Saban’s staff at LSU (2000-2006)

Saturday’s SEC West Showdown between Texas A&M and Alabama will be televised coast to coast by CBS Sports kicking off at 2:30 PM central time. Locally in the Brazos Valley the game can be seen on KBTX-TV3 (CBS).

