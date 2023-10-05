Limited number of student tickets remain for Alabama game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Classification ticket pull for the Alabama game concluded at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 5.

A limited quantity of standing room only tickets are available for student walkups ($70), guest tickets ($140), and students that have not yet pulled.

SRO tickets will be offered at the Kyle Field North ticket windows beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Students who have a sports pass and have not yet pulled, may pull a ticket and purchase guest tickets or redeem season football guest tickets.

Students without sports pass option may purchase a ticket on Friday by presenting their student ID at the ticket window.

Tickets will be issued on a first-come, first-serve basis and are subject to availability.

