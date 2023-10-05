A messy morning brought healthy rain to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After experiencing the 4th driest September in Bryan-College Station, early October gave us the rain we have been waiting for. Unlike the last few rain chances, widespread rainfall graced the entire Brazos Valley.

Rainfall totals from reporting stations & Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley Thursday pic.twitter.com/c5l0kpRaHI — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) October 5, 2023

A line of strong storms moved into the northern reaches of the Brazos Valley around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning. While these storms stayed sub-severe, a few stronger storms did make quite the racket as they pushed south. Specifically, along the leading edge of rain is where the strongest storms situated themselves, pushing out wind gusts upwards of 30mph. Below is a list of the maximum gusts measured by weather reporting stations across the Brazos Valley.

Easterwood Airport: 35mph

Colter Field: 28mph

Huntsville: 47mph

Caldwell: 30mph

Madisonville: 38mph

Hearne: 38mph

Brenham 31mph

Navasota: 31mph

Crockett: 31mph

While the winds were impressive, the rainfall that followed was even more so! As the initial line passed, more rain filled in behind it, bringing some of the most widespread rain coverage the Brazos Valley has seen in quite some time. In fact, it has been over 180 days since the last time BCS saw over 2″ of rain, making October 5th the best 1-day rainfall the majority of the area has seen since spring.

Below is a list of rainfall totals from observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Coulter Field (Northeast Bryan): 1.62″

Hensel Park: 2.28″

The Gardens at Texas A&M: 2.28″

TAMU West Campus: 2.79″

Kyle Field: 1.58″

Cameron: 1.37″

Hearne: 1.06″

Centerville: 1.78″

Giddings: 1.23″

Caldwell: 1.29″

Madisonville: 3.22″

Crockett: 1.43″

Brenham: 1.63″

Navasota: 2.63″

Anderson: 2.15″

Huntsville: 3.30″

Trinity: 2″

Bellville: 1.77″

Hempstead: 2.24″

Conroe: 2.84″

Coldspring: 1.88″

South College Station: 2.72″

Leona: 1.91″

Peach Crossing: 1.8″

Greens Prairie and Wellborn: 2.48″

South Bryan: 2.20″

Smetana: 1.5″

Carter’s Crossing: 3.00″

North Brazos Couty (OSR near Hwy 21): 1.70″

Bedias: 3.75″

Flynn: 3.5″

Carlos: 2.20″

Edge: 2.21″

Brookwood: 2.54″

Pebble Creek: 2.40″

This is much-needed rainfall as drought continues to have a strong hold on the Brazos Valley. This rainfall will be taken into account for the next drought monitor that is released next Thursday at 7am. Keep in mind that even with the recent rain, half of the area counties still have active Burn Bans in place.

🚫🔥𝗕𝗨𝗥𝗡 𝗕𝗔𝗡 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘🔥🚫



Recent rain is helping to lift summer Burn Bans across parts of the Brazos Valley.



Madison & Leon Counties have removed the ban on outdoor burning Thursday. pic.twitter.com/joGJXl3mm3 — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) October 5, 2023

