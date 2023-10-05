My Magical Memory announces details for The Royal Fairytale Ball 2024

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all Princesses and Superheroes! You are invited to The Royal Fairytale Ball in 2024.

The theme is “fun under the sun,” and will include special characters like a mermaid princess, who visited The Three.

My Magical Memory brings your favorite characters to life and help your favorite princesses visit you from a land far far away and bring them right to your home or event.

2024′s ball will will have plenty of photo ops, treats, arts and crafts, and singing and dancing.

“Instead of one day it’ll be two days of magic and enjoyment,” said My Magical Memory owner Shannon Mitchem.

While everyone from the kingdom is welcome, the event is focused on children ages 3-8 years old.

You can get your tickets for the ball on March 2 and 3 here.

