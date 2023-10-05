St. Joseph’s Church commemorates Feast of St. Francis with Blessing of the Beasts

Fr. Brian Eilers says an opening prayer outside of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bryan.
Fr. Brian Eilers says an opening prayer outside of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bryan.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph’s Catholic Church kicked off the Feast of St. Francis with animals receiving blessings Wednesday morning.

Fr. Brian Eilers began the ceremony with an opening prayer, followed by a blessing of pets with holy water.

“Animals in some way can show us something of who God is and his love for us and point us to Heaven,” Eilers said. “So we ask God to bless them that they would help us on our path to Heaven.”

The 12th-century saint is accredited as the patron saint of animals and the environment.

Catholics worldwide celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Oct. 4 each liturgical year.

