Suspect arraigned in Massachusetts shooting that killed unborn baby, injured pregnant mother

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) – A suspect arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that killed the baby of a pregnant woman faced a judge Thursday morning.

Alejandro Ramos, 22, of Holyoke, was arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the death of the unborn baby of a 29-year-old pregnant woman.

Officials say the woman was caught in the crossfire of the shooting while riding a PVTA bus in the 100 block of Sargent Street, which resulted in the loss of her infant. The woman remains in critical condition. The woman has also not been identified.

Ramos’ right hand was seen wrapped in bandages and covered in blood. He stood there listening as the prosecution recalled what happened the day before.

“This was a gun battle in broad daylight in a busy intersection here in the city of Holyoke. This individual, as well as two others, were involved in that altercation that took place at the intersection and tragically, one of those rounds struck a passing city bus wounding a female victim and her 8-month-old unborn baby who died as a result of that,” said prosecutors in open court.

Police have identified Alejandro Ramos (left) and Johnluis Sanchez (right) as suspects connected to a deadly shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts. (Hampden D.A.'s Office)

At the request of the prosecution, the judge agreed to impound all court documents related to this case due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation.

For Ramos, a not-guilty plea was entered and he’ll remain in custody until his next court date on Nov. 3.

A second suspect in this shooting remains hospitalized. Johnluis Ramos, 30, of Holyoke, is also facing a murder charge.

There is a third suspect being sought by law enforcement as well.

On the heels of Wednesday’s shooting, Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia spoke out Thursday and said efforts are underway to address concerns over violence in the city.

Garcia shared with Western Mass News that he spent Wednesday night at the hospital with the pregnant woman’s boyfriend to provide him support. He shared that there is a lot of work to be done in the city following this act of violence.

“The magnitude of the issues doesn’t allow me to do more than scratch the surface of what we are dealing with here in the city of Holyoke. Even though that’s the case, I tell you this from the depths of my grief that I still have as much hope and vision and faith in the future of Holyoke as that young woman on the PVTA bus had for her baby,” Garcia said.

Community members also spoke with Western Mass News on Thursday and shared their concerns about public safety in Holyoke.

Garcia had this message for the public as efforts were underway in his office to keep the city safer: “Watch what’s happening in your neighborhoods, call, text. If you see something that you know is not right, work together with your neighbors and demand the expectation you want for your neighborhoods and for your community because I can’t do this alone,” he said.

Garcia also spoke about how he hopes for the community to come together in this time of tragedy. He was joined by members of the city’s police department, and the city’s emergency management team. The mayor shared efforts are underway to build a public safety plan they are currently drafting with the support of Governor Maura Healey.

“These ideas could include things like foot and bike patrol, and traffic patrol, and citywide cameras, and also a special assignment detail task force solely focused on tackling criminal activity and other ideas,” the mayor explained.

