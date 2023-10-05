Texas A&M hosts Texas State to open fall schedule
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team is set to host Texas State in a 10-inning game Friday at 5 p.m. at Davis Diamond.
Admission is free for Friday’s game, as well as free parking and concession stands will be open.
The Aggies posted a 35-21 overall record in 2023, including 12 wins in SEC action, while making an NCAA Regional final appearance. Texas A&M returns nine letterwinners from 2023, including seven position starters and three pitchers. The Maroon & White added 10 newcomers, including six transfers and four true freshmen.
In head coach Trisha Ford’s first season in Aggieland, A&M won five of eight SEC series and registered the most conference wins since 2018. The Maroon & White ranked in the top 25 in all four nationally recognized polls (ESPN, NFCA, D1 Softball, Softball America) for six consecutive weeks and reached as high as No. 13 in the D1 Softball poll.
Friday is the first of five home fall games, while Texas A&M travels for two games.
2023 Fall Schedule
10/6 – vs Texas State
10/10 – at Texas-A&M Commerce
10/18 – at Texas
10/19 – vs Blinn CC
10/24 – vs McLennan CC
10/27 – Maroon & White Scrimmage
11/4 – vs Texas Women’s University
