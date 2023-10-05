Texas A&M hosts Texas State to open fall schedule

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team is set to host Texas State in a 10-inning game Friday at 5 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

Admission is free for Friday’s game, as well as free parking and concession stands will be open.

The Aggies posted a 35-21 overall record in 2023, including 12 wins in SEC action, while making an NCAA Regional final appearance. Texas A&M returns nine letterwinners from 2023, including seven position starters and three pitchers. The Maroon & White added 10 newcomers, including six transfers and four true freshmen.

In head coach Trisha Ford’s first season in Aggieland, A&M won five of eight SEC series and registered the most conference wins since 2018. The Maroon & White ranked in the top 25 in all four nationally recognized polls (ESPN, NFCA, D1 Softball, Softball America) for six consecutive weeks and reached as high as No. 13 in the D1 Softball poll.

Friday is the first of five home fall games, while Texas A&M travels for two games.

2023 Fall Schedule

10/6 – vs Texas State

10/10 – at Texas-A&M Commerce

10/18 – at Texas

10/19 – vs Blinn CC

10/24 – vs McLennan CC

10/27 – Maroon & White Scrimmage

11/4 – vs Texas Women’s University

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Eastbound George Bush Drive in College Station was closed Wednesday afternoon at Fairview...
Police investigating serious crash between vehicle and bicyclist
“Anyone who crosses the threshold of another person’s home with the intent to harm them has to...
Bryan man sentenced for breaking into homes and attacking women who were sleeping
Vandal targets over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Teenager identified as suspect in vandalism of Austin’s Colony community
Fatal crash
Troopers investigating fatal Leon County crash

Latest News

Aggies open fall ball with HCU exhibition
Thomas named SEC Fences Rider of the Month
Aggies hit the road for Ole Miss contest
Jimbo Fisher will be looking for his second win over Nick Saban. Saturday will mark the 6th...
Jimbo explains what makes Nick Saban’s teams so tough to beat