Thomas named SEC Fences Rider of the Month

(KBTX)
By Easton Barnes, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M equestrian standout Devon H. Thomas was named the SEC Fences Rider of the Month, the league announced Thursday.

In only one meet this month, the senior went 2-0 and picked up two Most Outstanding Performer honors in Flat and Fences as the Aggies went on to win 16-3 over No. 7 Baylor. Thomas matched her career high in Fences scoring an 87.

The Aggies will host No. 6 Georgia this Friday at 12 p.m. to kick off SEC play.

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, go to 12thman.com

