Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case, arguing presidential immunity

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud...
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a judge on Thursday to dismiss the Washington federal election subversion case against him, arguing the Republican is immune from prosecution for actions they say were taken in his official role as president.

The motion amounts to the most pointed attack on the federal case charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Eastbound George Bush Drive in College Station was closed Wednesday afternoon at Fairview...
Police investigating serious crash between vehicle and bicyclist
“Anyone who crosses the threshold of another person’s home with the intent to harm them has to...
Bryan man sentenced for breaking into homes and attacking women who were sleeping
Vandal targets over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Teenager identified as suspect in vandalism of Austin’s Colony community
Fatal crash
Troopers investigating fatal Leon County crash

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking Wisconsin governor arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifle
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England
Biden administration bypasses 26 federal laws to build additional border wall in South Texas...
Biden administration waives federal laws for border wall construction
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Donald Trump may visit the Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker, AP sources say
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria