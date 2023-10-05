From the Ground Up: TV host educates viewers about beef production

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When BBQuest host Jess Pryles moved from Australia to Austin 8 years ago, she sampled Texas barbecue and it ignited purpose in her.

“I was from a very urban background,” she said. “I got here as fast as I could! I do a lot of outdoor cooking – barbecuing, grilling, and of course, beef is my favorite thing to cook altogether.” She joined up with the Texas Beef Council to spread the word about how remarkable the Texas beef industry is.

“We not only went to barbecue joints, but we visited some different ranchers and also a feed lot (or a feed yard) so that people who are watching – who are usually barbecue fans – can get a deeper understanding of where their meat comes from, how it reaches the table, and all the steps that need to happen and the people who put in the hard work to get it to them.”

Pryles said that given the vast popularity of the product, she knew it wouldn’t be hard to attract an audience of beef lovers for her to inform.

“Barbecue has captured the minds and hearts of so many people,” she said, “and it’s not difficult to get them to pay attention, whether it’s eating it, or learning more about it on a TV show. Because we had that captive audience, we thought it would be a great opportunity to give them a more educational component, and not just...the ideal ‘food photography’ you usually see on these things. [We] take that opportunity to tell a deeper story, so there is an educational component. But it’s done through a really fun method, because who doesn’t want to learn more about barbecue?”

The most noteworthy part of her journey, she said, was witnessing how remarkable the people in the industry are.

“Over the years, getting to learn more, especially in Texas, with the ranchers, the thing that surprised me most was how proud and passionate the ranchers and producers are, and how willing they are to share their experience and their story. Just being really transparent about what they’re doing, because they have such pride in it. So, it’s really a joy as a layperson – as a city girl – to look at that and get to tell that story to other people.”

