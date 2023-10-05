Wear your freshest kicks, support breast cancer research at the Formal Sneaker Ball

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a formal event, but with a twist! Don your best formal gown or tux and throw on your favorite pair of sneakers to complete the look.

The 2023 Formal Sneaker Ball is happening on Saturday, October 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Hearne.

There will be dinner, dancing, and a silent auction, but the real highlight of the night is sure to be the fashion show.

All of the models walking in the show are breast cancer survivors.

Proceeds from this event will be given to local organizations who provide resources for breast cancer patients and survivors.

“Post-Covid, people are really needing help. They don’t have the resources and they don’t know where to get them. Because we have been so blessed, we want to be able to help others,” event organizer, Karen Atchison McDade said.

Tickets for this event are $40 each and must be purchased by October 14.

For more information, call Karen Atchison McDade at 979-255-5663 or the Hearne Chamber of Commerce at 979-595-8150.

