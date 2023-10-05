Wright says Saturday’s showdown with No. 11 Alabama is a ‘proving grounds’ game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - They say you are only as good as your last performance and the Aggie football team is hoping they are able to continue to play well and hopefully make Alabama their 3rd straight SEC victim in Saturday’s SEC Game of the Week that will be shown coast to coast on CBS and locally on KBTX.

Two years ago the Aggies were unranked as Nick Saban and Alabama came to Kyle Field. Texas A&M had never defended the home turf against the Crimson Tide, but they finally were able to beat Bama at Kyle and they did it in walk off fashion against the top ranked team in the country.

Two years ago it was a feel good moment and this weekend it will be proving grounds that it wasn’t a fluke.

“I think that we are really excited about the team that we have this year and the guys that we have,” said Texas A&M Tight end Max Wright.

“We’ve got a lot of veterans back. Guys who are looking to make an impact on the future of this program. One of the things that we talk about with Coach Fisher he’s trying to establish the bases and the standard for what the future of Texas A&M football is going to be,” added the graduate player.

Max said he was on the field goal team two years ago and the walk-off win was the coolest thing! He joked that it took about two hours to find his family, but it was all worth it.

