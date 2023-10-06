Aggies focused on Milroe as No. 11 Alabama comes to Kyle Field

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week it was Arkansas’s K.J. Jefferson and this week the Texas A&M defense will be zeroing in on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. You’ve heard it before, but as Milroe goes so rolls The Tide.

At AT&T Stadium last week in the Southwest Classic the Aggies kept Jefferson in check and the Razorbacks were held to 174 yards of total offense. K.J. held to 129 yards and sacked 7 times.

Milroe was tough to corral a year ago for the Aggies running for 107 yards while throwing for 111.

Jalen had over 230 all purpose yards last week in Bama’s 40-17 win over Mississippi State.

A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher says what makes Milroe dangerous is his ability to keep defenses guessing when he is flushed out of the pocket.

“Where I see him doing things now, he’s doing a really good job of breaking the pocket, and that ball is not being tucked,” said Fisher

“He is still in a throwing position with his eyes up and attacking the line of scrimmage and still distributing balls on down the field in big plays once he gets out of the pocket and the secondary commits to him, continued Fisher when talking about the Alabama QB.

Now Jalen is sack prone. Mississippi State caught him four times behind the line of scrimmage and for the season he has been sacked 15 times.

Saturday’s SEC West Showdown between Texas A&M and Alabama will be televised coast to coast by CBS Sports kicking off at 2:30 PM central time. Locally in the Brazos Valley the game can be seen on KBTX-TV3 (CBS).

