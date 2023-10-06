Aggies travel to take On South Carolina, Virginia Tech

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to take on South Carolina & Virginia Tech Saturday, Oct. 7, with events starting at 9 a.m. CT at the Carolina Natatorium.

The Aggies kicked off their season last Friday with a commanding win over Incarnate Word, securing wins in all 16 events.

Seniors Abby Grottle, Chloe Stepanek and Olivia Theall all claimed top spots on the day as Grottle began her season victorious in the 200 free (1:50.15), Stepanek was triumphant in the 100 free (50.09) and Theall capped off a successful day by claiming the 100 fly (53.89).

Sophomore transfer Hayden Miller helped lead the way for the group of Aggie newcomers, touching the wall first in the 500 free (4:50.29), while adding a second-place finish in the 200 free (1:50.23).

Freshmen Miranda Grana and Katie Walker were impressive in their collegiate debuts as Grana placed first in the 50 free (23.27), while Walker took the top spot in the 200 fly (1:59.52) and finished second in the 100 free (52.20).

Miller and Walker, along with Theall and senior Jordan Buechler were instrumental in the Aggies’ win of the 400 free relay (3:27.37) to complete the sweep.

On the springboards, a pair of Aggies registered new personal bests and top scores to set the tone for the season.

Sophomore Joslyn Oakley posted a score of 322.43 on the 1-meter and senior Mayson Richards registered a 342.30 on the 3-meter.

Oakley, Richards and senior Payton Props qualified for NCAA Zones on both springboards.

Freshman Chloe McKnight also qualified for the post-season meet on the 1-meter.

South Carolina started its season with a 181-119 victory over UNCW, finishing first in 11 of the 16 events.

Virginia Tech claimed its first victory of the season on Saturday versus George Washington, finishing in the top spot in 12 of the 16 events.

Live results can be found on the Meet Mobile app, and results for the diving portion of the meet can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.