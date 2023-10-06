AgriLife Extension takes canning class on the road

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to high demand, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is taking its Preserving the Harvest class, on the road.

Preserving the Harvest Road Show will make eight stops during the months of October through January in Waller, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, and Lee Counties:

October 23, 2023 Waller County in Hempstead

October 30, 2023 Brazos County in Bryan

November 13, 2023 Brazos County in Bryan

November 16, 2023 Burleson County in Caldwell

December 12, 2023 Grimes County in Navasota

December 19, 2023 Lee County in Giddings

January 18, 2024 Brazos County in Bryan

January 19, 2024 Lee County in Giddings

During the roadshow, participants will learn various preservation techniques, including canning, pickling, and drying. Expert speakers will share their knowledge and provide valuable tips and tricks to help you make the most out of your harvest.

Each month classes will focus on something specific.

Explore various preservation techniques, including canning, pickling, and drying.

Learn valuable tips and tricks to help you make the most out of your harvest.

Learn how to extend the lifespan of your favorite produce and enjoy the flavors of summer all year round.

The class costs $35 per person and includes instruction, a canning guidebook, lunch and all canning supplies.

There are only 16 spots per class and you can sign up at brazos.agrilife.org or by calling 979-823-0129.

