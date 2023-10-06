Allen Academy cruises to district opening win over Katy Faith West 65-12
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy Rams won its TAPPS district opener with a 65-12 win over Katy Faith West on Thursday night at Baker Field.
The Rams opened the scoring with a safety, kickoff return for a touchdown by Rusty Ly-McMurray and fumble recovery by Thomas Rayford as they built a 16-0 lead before they taking an offensive snap.
It’s 30-0 midway through the 1st quarter when Ethan Lucas connects with his little brother Lathan on a 17 yard touchdown pass.
Allen Academy cruises to a 65-12 mercy rule victory. Next week the Rams will hit the road to take on Beaumont Legacy Christian. Kickoff is set for 4:00 P.M. on Saturday October 14th.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.