Brazos County Master Gardners to host rainwater harvesting workshop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, October 14, the Brazos County Master Gardners will host a rainwater harvesting workshop.

Workshop Coordinator Annie Hatala said the workshop will include several presentations, but the real treat will be for attendees to go home with their own rain collection bucket at very little cost.

“Rain barrels, the price has climbed exponentially recently,” Hatala said. “We’re able to get the barrels for free and we prepare them and so all that the participants are paying for is the fittings.”

It is free to attend, but the group asks everyone who plans to attend to register because space is limited. You can register here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.