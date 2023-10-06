Bryan teens arrested, charged with selling THC vape pens

Bryan teens were arrested Wednesday night for allegedly selling THC vape pens.
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Bryan teens were arrested Wednesday night for allegedly selling THC vape pens.

According to Bryan Police, Anthony Doughty, 17, and Kyeia Chavez, 19, had been advertising the pens for sale on their Instagram and Snapchat accounts.

After contacting them anonymously to buy the drugs, authorities met up with the teens and they were later arrested.

Doughty is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Both he and Kyeia Chavez are charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

The teenagers are being held in the Brazos County Jail.

