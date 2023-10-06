Century Square welcomes Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra this weekend

Anyone is welcome to enjoy the orchestra perform Sunday evening.
By Julia Lewis
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Sunday at 5 p.m., the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is performing at Century Square.

Anyone is welcome to attend, including kids.

They will be playing a selection of percussion-only pieces, a wind ensemble, a woodwind quintet and a percussion arrangement of ‘Peter and the Wolf.’

Sandra Castanon, the Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, says the ‘Peter and the Wolf’ piece is a great piece to introduce young people to musical instruments.

“We’re gonna have a percussion ensemble with percussion-only pieces. We’re going to have a petting zoo for the children, so bring the kids out,” she said.

The instrument petting zoo will be after the performance for kids to come up and play with the instruments.

