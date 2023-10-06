Classroom Champion: Sadie Kasowski of Bremond High School

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Sadie Kasowski. The Bremond High School senior has a 3.93 grade point average. Sadie is a member of the National Honors Society, Student Council, and the FCCLA.

“Sadie is a wonderful kid to have on campus.” Say’s Teacher and Coach Charlotte Reville “She is a good role model. I have younger daughters and I feel very grateful to be able to have Sadie around for my daughters to look up to because she’s the kind of kid and kind of student that you want your kids to look up to.”

Athletically Sadie plays Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, and Tennis for the Tigers. She has received Volleyball District MVP, 2 timer with TGCA All state Volleyball and Softball, 3 timer in State Qualifier in mixed doubles, All Brazos Valley Volleyball and Softball, and All District Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball. Coach say’s she is going to miss the competitiveness Sadie brings to the court.

“Sadie’s one of those kids that you love to have in your program.” Say’s Coach Sarah Luce “I can always count on her to be on time. She’s respected by her peers. She’s very dependable. Besides the knowledge that she brings of the game, she’s just a great leader. The thing I will miss the most is her competitiveness on the court”

Sadie tells us her secret is just staying on top of her work. And shares with us her motivation to do what she does.

“Well, with school, I just make sure how to balance.” Say’s Sadie Kasowski “I just make sure to everything done as early as possible will take care of that. So I can just focus on when I’m on the court rather than think about everything else. It’s just seeing my family and friends in the stands just pretty much is the main source of my motivation. So just makes me want to do better for them.”

Sadie plans on attending East Texas Baptist University and major in Education.

Congratulations to Sadie Kasowski of Bremond High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

