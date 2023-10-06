College Station Rotary Club to host Pizza for a Purpose

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Rotary Club will host Pizza for a Purpose on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by any College Station Rotarian or by visiting here. Each ticket will get a 12-inch pizza and a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic beverage.

Proceeds from the event go towards providing 85 disadvantaged children in the community a $200 shopping spree.

“There’s too many children in town that don’t have the same privileges that everyone does,” Rotarian Nancy Dickey said. “It’s a chance for them to have a special Christmas.”

