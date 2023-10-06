Have a spook-tacular time at Sawyer’s Halloween Bash

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 6, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Feeling brave? Join Aggieland Outfitters on Friday, October 13 for Sawyer’s Halloween Bash!

The first 100 brave souls to arrive at the Fairview location can snatch a pumpkin to carve from the chilling pumpkin patch.

Aggieland Outfitters will provide pumpkin stencils, a carving kit, and a candle for that perfect pumpkin masterpiece.

Spend the evening with ghostly Sawyer, indulge in tons of delicious candy, play ghoulish games, and feast on terrifyingly terrific food. The 21+ crowd can also sip on a special elixir brewed just for the occasion.

Marketing Director, Blake Bodin, says there is a spine-tingling secret lurking in the shadows. Exclusive Sawyer Halloween merchandise awaits those who dare to join in the spook fun!

This free, family-friendly events starts at 4pm and runs until 7pm at 100 Fairview Avenue.

