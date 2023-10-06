Local students attend Leadership Training Institute in Washington, D.C.

By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some local students recently represented the Brazos Valley in the nation’s capital.

Two Rudder High School SkillsUSA district officers attended the Washington Leadership Training Institute last week, a conference that focuses on communication and leadership skills.

Citlaly De Santiago and Destini Mack were under the guidance of their Criminal Justice teacher Mrs. Phe’Licia Thompson.

Two students from College Station High School also attended the conference. Siri Paruchuri and Shyanna Ringo were under the guidance of their SkillsUSA Advisor Kimberly Munoz.

They all met with elected officials to talk about how SkillsUSA and their career and technical education (CTE) programs are preparing them to be college and career-ready.

