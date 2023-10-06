Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for DWI

Carl Young, 62, pled guilty to two separate charges of driving while intoxicated.
Carl Young, 62, pled guilty to two separate charges of driving while intoxicated.(Mugshots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A repeat DWI offender will spend 25 years in prison.

Carl Young, 62, pled guilty to two separate charges of driving while intoxicated.

One of those incidents happened on July 4, 2019. The other happened on Halloween of 2022.

“Citizens of Brazos County should be able to enjoy holidays safely without the fear of drunk drivers on our roads,” Assistant District Attorney David Kaldas said. “Those who repeatedly choose to put lives at risk will be prosecuted and punished.”

Young had previous convictions for arson and rape.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Ramsdale was taken into custody Thursday by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office and...
Suspect in custody, DPS finds firearms, explosives at Hearne residence
The Sam Houston statue in Huntsville may be 77 feet tall, but this cross will surpass it.
120-foot cross will be the tallest statue piece in Huntsville
Kalaijha Tomeco Rainier Lewis, right, and Brian Christopher Williams III, left, pleaded guilty...
Former postal worker admits to stealing millions in checks from mail
A line of strong storms brought healthy rain to the Brazos Valley
A messy morning brought healthy rain to the Brazos Valley
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Curtis Ramsdale was taken into custody Thursday by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office and...
Suspect in custody, DPS finds firearms, explosives at Hearne residence
Recently, Texas Governor Greg Abbott met with various religious leaders across the state and...
Focus at Four: School Choice at the pulpit
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Texas A&M education department has big plans for students with $3 Million grant