Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for DWI

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A repeat DWI offender will spend 25 years in prison.

Carl Young, 62, pled guilty to two separate charges of driving while intoxicated.

One of those incidents happened on July 4, 2019. The other happened on Halloween of 2022.

“Citizens of Brazos County should be able to enjoy holidays safely without the fear of drunk drivers on our roads,” Assistant District Attorney David Kaldas said. “Those who repeatedly choose to put lives at risk will be prosecuted and punished.”

Young had previous convictions for arson and rape.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.