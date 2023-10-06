Registration open for Cadet Golf Classic and Patriot Dinner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Registration is open for The Cadet Golf Classic and Patriot Dinner, a major fundraiser for Allen Academy and Folds of Honor.

Since its first year in 2017, the event has raised more than $800,000 for the two groups.

“The golf tournament is hosted over two days, You can play either on Monday, October 23, or Tuesday, October 24,” Teri Dyson, Co-chair of the event said.

The golf tournament will take place at Miramont Country Club. Registration information can be found here.

There is also a Patriot Dinner on Monday, October 23, “we’ll have live music, a speaker, a live auction and a few Folds of Honor recipients to be there just so you can really see what the mission is here,” Dyson said.

Allen Academy has a storied history and co-chair Pat Baker said the partnership between the school and Folds of Honor was a natural fit.

“The relationship with their mission and Allen’s mission of supporting children just makes sense,” Baker said.

