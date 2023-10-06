Restaurants prepare for more fans than usual ahead of A&M v. Alabama game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local businesses are bracing themselves for larger crowds than usual when Texas A&M and Alabama face off in one of the biggest games of the season.

“Game day weekends are so fun because it’s just crazy in town. There’s so many people, which is awesome,” Lina Adams, Communications Coordinator for Destination Bryan, said.

For fans who aren’t paying Kyle Field a visit, sports bars and restaurants are a popular gameday destination.

“You’ll just see so many people coming,” Adams said. “Then they’re staying in hotels or eating at our restaurants.”

For the staff at Mo’s Irish Pub, their work during football weekends doesn’t stop after the fourth quarter ends. They see an increase in visitors through the entire weekend.

“We usually get that Friday night big pop of everybody who comes into town, and then Sunday morning before everybody leaves town, they usually stop in for brunch,” General Manager Mariah Scarmardo said.

During gameday weekends, the bar doubles its staff to keep up with the crowd.

“Usually, we probably have about seven to nine servers. We’re planning for 14,” Scarmardo said.

She said their goal is to overprepare for games like this, which they do by stocking up on their most popular items.

“The worst thing that could happen is that everyone shows up and we run out of liquor or beer,” she said.

According to Scarmardo, the increase in fans always means an increase in profit.

