Restaurants prepare for more fans than usual ahead of A&M v. Alabama game

Texas A&M and Alabama will face off in one of the biggest games of the season
During gameday weekends, the bar doubles their staff to keep up with the crowd.
During gameday weekends, the bar doubles their staff to keep up with the crowd.(KBTX)
By Anna Maynard
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local businesses are bracing themselves for larger crowds than usual when Texas A&M and Alabama face off in one of the biggest games of the season.

“Game day weekends are so fun because it’s just crazy in town. There’s so many people, which is awesome,” Lina Adams, Communications Coordinator for Destination Bryan, said.

For fans who aren’t paying Kyle Field a visit, sports bars and restaurants are a popular gameday destination.

“You’ll just see so many people coming,” Adams said. “Then they’re staying in hotels or eating at our restaurants.”

For the staff at Mo’s Irish Pub, their work during football weekends doesn’t stop after the fourth quarter ends. They see an increase in visitors through the entire weekend.

“We usually get that Friday night big pop of everybody who comes into town, and then Sunday morning before everybody leaves town, they usually stop in for brunch,” General Manager Mariah Scarmardo said.

During gameday weekends, the bar doubles its staff to keep up with the crowd.

“Usually, we probably have about seven to nine servers. We’re planning for 14,” Scarmardo said.

She said their goal is to overprepare for games like this, which they do by stocking up on their most popular items.

“The worst thing that could happen is that everyone shows up and we run out of liquor or beer,” she said.

According to Scarmardo, the increase in fans always means an increase in profit.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Eastbound George Bush Drive in College Station was closed Wednesday afternoon at Fairview...
Police investigating serious crash between vehicle and bicyclist
“Anyone who crosses the threshold of another person’s home with the intent to harm them has to...
Bryan man sentenced for breaking into homes and attacking women who were sleeping
Vandal targets over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Teenager identified as suspect in vandalism of Austin’s Colony community
Fatal crash
Troopers investigating fatal Leon County crash

Latest News

A line of strong storms brought healthy rain to the Brazos Valley
A messy morning brought healthy rain to the Brazos Valley
Two F-16 Vipers and two F-35 Lightning II’s will make their way across the sky.
The roar of four jets will be heard before the Alabama game
Anyone is welcome to enjoy the orchestra perform Sunday evening.
Century Square welcomes Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra this weekend
The group of state, federal and university leaders met at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference...
Semiconductor Summit brings experts to Aggieland, finding ways to expand production