The roar of four jets will be heard before the Alabama game

Two F-16 Vipers and two F-35 Lightning II’s will soar across the sky.
Two F-16 Vipers and two F-35 Lightning II’s will make their way across the sky.
Two F-16 Vipers and two F-35 Lightning II’s will make their way across the sky.(KBTX)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At this weekend’s home game between Texas A&M and Alabama, two F-16 Vipers and two F-35 Lightning II’s will soar over Kyle Field.

The jets are from the 56th Fighter Wing out of Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

This Saturday’s personnel will include:

  • Lt. Col. Ray “BEAST” Naylor
  • Maj. Aaron “Shiv” Johnson
  • Lt. Col. Joshua “Juice” Jones
  • Lt. Col. “Jakal” Rallo and
  • Maj. Jared “Maddog” Marvin

The pilots arrived in College Station today and they are eager to take place in the Aggie Game Day tradition.

John Parrish, Major in U.S. Air Force and an assistant professor at Texas A&M, says having these jets fly over Aggie fans for a big game is a thrilling experience.

”We love displaying American air power, especially for 110,000 fans this weekend, so it’s a super exciting opportunity, not only for our cadets in the Corp of Cadets and Air Force ROTC but just Aggieland in general,” he said.

One of the pilots for the plane, Raymond Naylor, mentions that flying over Kyle Field is a big deal.

“It’s a great opportunity to get to fly the airplanes and it’s even better to do something like this, to come out and bring our airplanes out here and do a flyover for such a cool game,” said Naylor.

You can catch the flyover as they approach from the south at the conclusion of the national anthem on Saturday.

