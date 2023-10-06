Rudder gearing up for Highway 30 Showdown against Huntsville Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers return to action on Friday night as they travel over to Huntsville to take on the Hornets.

Both teams are unbeaten in District 10-5A Division II. Rudder is coming off its off week and riding a 3 game winning streak.

Head Coach Eric Ezar feels the break came at a great time and the Rangers are ready to attack the back half of the season.

“We knew if we could just get on a winning streak that everything would kind of fall into line and that is kind of what we have preached. Winning is a habit, so we have won 3 in a row and we have been playing our best ball,” said Ezar.

Rudder is looking to avenge a 24-10 loss to the Hornets a year ago at Merrill Green Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 and this will be the inaugural varsity football game at the brand new Huntsville ISD Stadium

