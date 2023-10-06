The Savannah Bananas announce 2024 world tour

The Savannah Bananas will stop in 26 cities on their 2024 Banana Ball World Tour. (Source: WTOC)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (Gray News) – The Savannah Bananas are heading out on a nationwide tour next year.

The exhibition entertainment team formed in 2016 and play to their own “Banana Ball” rules.

The team’s 2024 Banana Ball Tour begins Feb. 8 in Tampa Bay, Florida, and ends Oct. 12 in Miami.

The Bananas will stop in 26 cities total from coast to coast.

Here is a full list of tour dates:

  • Feb. 8-10, Tampa, Fla. – George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • Feb. 15-17, Peoria, Ariz. – Peoria Sports Complex
  • Feb. 23-25, Savannah, Ga. – Historic Grayson Stadium
  • March 1-3, Jacksonville, Fla. – 121 Financial Ballpark
  • March 9, Houston – Minute Maid Park
  • March 14-16, Baton Rouge, La. – Alex Box Stadium
  • March 22-24, Gwinnett County, Ga. – Coolray Field
  • April 12-14, Durham, N.C. – Durham Bulls Athletic Park
  • April 20-21, Albuquerque, N.M. – Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park
  • April 25-27, Mesa, Ariz. – Sloan Park
  • May 3-5, Fresno, Calif. – Chukchansi Park
  • May 9-11, Sacramento, Calif. – Sutter Health Park
  • May 16-18, Oklahoma City, Okla. – Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark
  • May 24-26, Columbus, Ohio – Huntington Park
  • June 8 – Boston – Fenway Park
  • June 13-15, Nashville, Tenn. – First Horizon Park
  • June 27-29, Indianapolis, Ind. – Victory Field
  • July 5-7, Buffalo, N.Y. – Sahlen Field
  • July 13, Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park
  • Aug. 1-3, Louisville, Ky. – Louisville Slugger Field
  • Aug. 10, Cleveland – Progressive Field
  • Aug. 16-18, Norfolk, Va. – Harbor Park Stadium
  • Aug. 30-31, Salt Lake City – Smith’s Ballpark
  • Sept. 6-8, Des Moines, Iowa – Principal Park
  • Sept. 21, Philadelphia – Citizens Bank Park
  • Oct. 12, Miami – LoanDepot Park

Fans can sign up to register for tickets now through Dec. 1. A random drawing will then take place about two months before the tour to choose which fans get a shot at tickets. If you’re selected, you’ll have a chance to purchase up to four tickets.

Following the tour, the Savannah Bananas will then head out on the Bananaland at Sea cruise on Oct. 14-18, 2024. Cruisers will ride on the Norwegian Jade from Miami to the Bahamas.

