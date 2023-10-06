Shop trading cards, sports memorabilia at Southwest Card World

A destination to find rare trading cards and sports memorabilia can be found in south College Station.
A destination to find rare trading cards and sports memorabilia can be found in south College Station.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A destination to find rare trading cards and sports memorabilia can be found in south College Station.

Southwest Card World carries sports trading cards, Pokémon cards, signed jerseys and more.

The store is Aggie-owned and operated and has been open since 2021.

Co-owner James Huggins says the store looks like it’s mostly for sports lovers but a lot of their merchandise is for people who are fans of Pokémon.

“It’s Probably about 40% to 50% of our business. We get Pokémon collectors from little kids all the way up to middle-aged men and women,” Huggins said.

The store also carries rare items like a signed Babe Ruth baseball.

Southwest Card World will also buy trading cards from customers if they deem them valuable.

You can visit the store at 4438 Texas 6 Frontage Rd #503 College Station, Tx 77845.

