Spend a gameday weekend at Hotel McCoy

By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new destination to hang out during game day weekends in College Station.

Hotel McCoy has a weekend of activities that include concerts, movie nights and a vendor market.

Creative Manager Hannah Moss says their events are open to the community and aren’t just for the guests that are staying at the hotel.

“We don’t want to be exclusive to the things that we’re doing because we’re having really fun things happening and we have an event every weekend going on every Friday and Saturday. A part of our brand is we want people to experience the local community where they’re staying,” said Moss.

The community can come grab a drink at their bar, enjoy the courtyard that features a giant chess board, pickleball court cornhole and a seesaw or buy a pool pass and hang out by the pool.

“We want to do fun things and we are giving people such a unique opportunity to come and just have fun with their family that they’re coming with. This is nothing like any hotel that has that we have in, College Station,” said Moss.

You can click here for more information about Hotel McCoy and see a list of their upcoming events.

