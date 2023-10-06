There’s fun to be had at First Friday in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grab your friends and family and join Destination Bryan at First Friday in Downtown Bryan!

During this October First Friday, be sure to visit The Frame Gallery for a chance to earn a free Bryan, Texas t-shirt! Starting at 5pm, the first 25 people who visit and make purchases over $25 will be given a free t-shirt courtesy of Destination Bryan.

The Farmers’ Market of Brazos County will be selling locally grown produce and handmade goods along Main Street in front of the Queen Theatre from 5pm to 9pm.

Don’t forget that Bryan is a Music Friendly City!

Texas A&M University School of Performance, Visualization, and Fine Arts and The Grand Stafford presents national recording artist and Americana crooner, Josh Langston, with an unforgettable, free show.

Join the Palace Theater for a free, live performance by the Bad 455s. This concert is for all-ages. The cantina will be open for refreshment purchases, too.

Bite into some seriously delicious candy apples this First Friday at LoveDowntownLocal located at 315 South Main Street. Stroll just past the classic cars on Main Street to find the shop.

Get your photo taken and enjoy local vendors at the newly-opened G&B Photography located at 305 North Parker Avenue, #112.

Join Stage Left Thrift Boutique for a grand opening this First Friday! Enjoy shopping for one-of-a-kind statement pieces for your closet, bites, and drinks. All proceeds go to the survivors at A Different Day Foundation.

Plus, dunk a KBTXer! The Three’s Abigail Metsch has volunteered to represent KBTX at the Rotary Aggieland Satellite Club dunk tank!

Spend a few dollars and throw your hardest!

