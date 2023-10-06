Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H brings back awards from State Fair Food Challenge Contest

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County 4-H was represented Monday at the State Fair of Texas Food Challenge Contest and brought home some awards.

The following were awarded:

Grand Champion Senior Team-Kitchen Devils (Caitlin Smith, Carson Dodd, Mark McGarr and Ethan Long)

Grand Champion Junior Team-Cookateers (Lainey Dodd, Lance McGarr, Jake Long and Logan Sherod)

Reserve Champion Junior Team-Kitchen Heroes (Luke Smith, Brynlee Binford, and Avery Stevenson)

