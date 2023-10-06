Treat of the Day: CSHS students visit Washington, D.C.

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - Two students from College Station High School recently met with elected officials in Washington, D.C. to talk about how SkillsUSA and their career and technical education programs have prepared them to be college-ready.

College Station Senior Siri Paruchuri and Junior Shyanna Ringo took part in the four-day SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training Institute Conference.

The conference also included a tour of the nation’s capital and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Eastbound George Bush Drive in College Station was closed Wednesday afternoon at Fairview...
Police investigating serious crash between vehicle and bicyclist
“Anyone who crosses the threshold of another person’s home with the intent to harm them has to...
Bryan man sentenced for breaking into homes and attacking women who were sleeping
Vandal targets over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Teenager identified as suspect in vandalism of Austin’s Colony community
Fatal crash
Troopers investigating fatal Leon County crash

Latest News

Brazos County 4-H was represented Monday at the State Fair of Texas Food Challenge Contest and...
Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H brings back awards from State Fair Food Challenge Contest
Treat of the Day: Baker named to Forbes' list
Treat of the Day: Keith Baker named to Forbes’ list
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
Treat of the Day: Baker named to Forbes' list
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
Treat of the Day: CSHS Students visit Washington, D.C.