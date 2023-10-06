Treat of the Day: CSHS students visit Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - Two students from College Station High School recently met with elected officials in Washington, D.C. to talk about how SkillsUSA and their career and technical education programs have prepared them to be college-ready.

College Station Senior Siri Paruchuri and Junior Shyanna Ringo took part in the four-day SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training Institute Conference.

The conference also included a tour of the nation’s capital and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.

