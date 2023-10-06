Weekend Gardener: Fall vegetable gardens

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a great time to start working on your fall vegetable garden, according to Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife.

“We are in transition season and this is my favorite time to vegetable garden. It’s for the fall,” said Fry. “You have so much less disease and insect pressure, and it’s usually nicer weather for the gardener.”

She says it’s a good time to visit the Leach Teaching Gardens in College Station to see how they have prepared.

“What they have done here to get ready for this fall vegetable garden is to incorporate some organic matter and compost and mix that in. Then they’ve re-set their irrigation system, so if you want a great example of a nice drip irrigation system, this is a good example. Come check it out right now and see how they have this laid out,” she said.

The Leach Teaching Gardens are located at 566 John Kimbrough Blvd, College Station, TX 77845.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.