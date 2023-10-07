Aggie Gameday: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

2023 Aggie Gameday - Alabama
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M hosts Alabama in an SEC showdown. The Aggies (4-1, 2-0 SEC) hope to knock of the Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0 SEC) for the second time in as many games at Kyle Field.

Aggie Gameday is the place to get you ready for each A&M home game. On this episode, Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Jim Schlossnagle joins the crew In the Zone, former A&M Linebackers Coach Alan Weddell provides expert analysis, and TexAgs Radio Host David Nuno shares his insight.

2023 Aggie Gameday - Alabama

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalaijha Tomeco Rainier Lewis, right, and Brian Christopher Williams III, left, pleaded guilty...
Former postal worker admits to stealing millions in checks from mail
Curtis Ramsdale was taken into custody Thursday by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office and...
Suspect in custody, DPS finds firearms, explosives at Hearne residence
Carl Young, 62, pled guilty to two separate charges of driving while intoxicated.
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for DWI
Bryan teens were arrested Wednesday night for allegedly selling THC vape pens.
Bryan teens arrested, charged with selling THC vape pens
A line of strong storms brought healthy rain to the Brazos Valley
A messy morning brought healthy rain to the Brazos Valley

Latest News

2023 Aggie Gameday - Alabama
2023 Aggie Gameday - Alabama - Segment 4
2023 Aggie Gameday - Alabama
2023 Aggie Gameday - Alabama - Segment 5
2023 Aggie Gameday - Alabama
2023 Aggie Gameday - Alabama - Segment 2
2023 Aggie Gameday - Alabama
2023 Aggie Gameday - Alabama - Segment 3