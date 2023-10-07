Aggie Soccer Match Preview: vs. No. 19 Alabama

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team begins the second half of the SEC slate Sunday with a 6 p.m. match against the No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide at Ellis Field.

The combatants are among six teams in a logjam for third place in the SEC overall standings with seven points on identical 2-2-1 league ledgers. The squads need a win to stay in striking distance of league leader Arkansas (15 points – 5-0-0) and second-place South Carolina (11 points – 3-0-2).

The Maroon & White are looking to bounce back after losing a 6-0 decision at Vanderbilt Thursday evening. Despite the outcome against the Commodores, Texas A&M has six shutouts in its last 10 matches.

Jazmine Wilkinson leads the Maroon & White with five goals while Maile Hayes has added four. Five players have three goals apiece, including Sydney Becerra, Kate Colvin, Taylor Jernigan, MaKhiya McDonald and Sammy Smith. Texas A&M is the lone SEC player to boast 14 different goal scorers.

The Aggies own an 8-4-2 edge in the all-time series against Alabama. The Crimson Tide own the initial contest, 3-1, in 1995, but the Maroon & White reeled off five consecutive win, including their first three as SEC brethren by a combined tally of 12-0. The series has tightened up in recent years with the teams knotted at 3-3-2 over the last eight contests. Alabama won the last meeting, 3-0, in Tuscaloosa. Texas A&M is 4-1-2 in matches played at Ellis Field.

The Crimson Tide is one year removed from winning the SEC regular-season title with a 10-0-0 mark and advancing to the College Cup semifinals. Alabama enters the fray with an 8-2-4 overall mark, including SEC wins against Vanderbilt (1-0) and Auburn (2-1). The Tide also has league losses against Arkansas (5-0) and Kentucky (2-1) and a draw against Georgia (1-1). Gianna Paul leads the team with 15 points on seven goals and one assist. Felicia Knox has nine points on three goals and three assists.

The match is available on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call. A radio call of the match is available with the voices of Casey Atnip and David Nuño on the call. The match airs on Gospel 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available in the 12th Man Mobile app.

PROMOTIONS

Sunday Funday

Purchase 1 full price adult ticket and bring up to 4 kids for FREE.

IN-person gameday sales only. No advance purchases.

Youth Jersey Giveaway

Assorted youth-sized Aggie Soccer jerseys for the first 100 kids that visit the Howdy Tent in the northwest corner of Ellis Field.

Kid Zone

Pregame in the northwest corner of Ellis Field.

Includes a rotation of inflatables, face painting, balloon animals and more!

12TH MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M athletics events in supports of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn points at the match.

PARKING AND ENTRANCE

With construction surrounding much of Ellis Field, fans are asked to park at Reed Arena lots and enter the gates on the northeast and northwest corners.

