Aggie Volleyball Match Preview: at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Texas A&M volleyball team stays on the road as it travels across the state of Mississippi to face the Bulldogs Sunday afternoon at the Newell-Grissom Building with first serve set for 2 p.m.

A&M claimed its third conference win of the season in Oxford last time out (3-1). The Aggies won the opening two sets of the match, Ole Miss responded taking the third; however, the Maroon & White closed it out in the fourth set. Logan Lednicky led all players in kills, logging 22 on the night, her third match with over 20 kills this season.

Mississippi State fell to Georgia in three sets in its last match. The Bulldogs hold a conference record of 1-4, with their lone win coming in Starkville against Alabama (3-0).

The Aggies and Bulldogs faced one another to open conference play this season, with A&M sweeping Mississippi State in Reed Arena. The Maroon & White dominated in all statistical categories in the pairs first match, leading in kills, blocks, aces, digs, assists and hitting percentage. The Aggies extended its all-time advantage over Mississippi State, as they now lead 13-6 following their win earlier this season.

Lednicky leads the conference in points per set (5.25) and total points (105.0), while also ranking second in total kills (91) and kills per set (4.55) and third in total blocks (28) and blocks per set (1.40) during league games.

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla recorded her 100th block of the season versus Ole Miss, this propelled her past 150 for her career. She continues to lead the nation in blocks per set (1.89) and tops the SEC during league play averaging 2.00 per set.

Fans can follow the match on SEC Network+ or keep track of live stats at the event through 12thman.com.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter/X by following @AggieVolleyball.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.