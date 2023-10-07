Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Blanche

By Megan Calongne
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blanche is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Oct. 6.

This sweet girl is a one-year-old Husky mix. Blanche has been at the shelter since September.

According to Aggieland Humane, she is a “playgroup rockstar,” meaning she gets along with all the dogs at the shelter during playtime.

Saturday, Blanche will be attending the shelter’s first-ever playgroup adoption event. The public is invited to come watch the dogs run around and be social. It’s from 12 to 3 p.m. Anyone who falls in love with one of the playgroup pups can take them home with zero adoption fees.

Take a look at Blanche and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

