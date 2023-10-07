Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Blanche

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blanche is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Oct. 6.

This sweet girl is a one-year-old Husky mix. Blanche has been at the shelter since September.

According to Aggieland Humane, she is a “playgroup rockstar,” meaning she gets along with all the dogs at the shelter during playtime.

Saturday, Blanche will be attending the shelter’s first-ever playgroup adoption event. The public is invited to come watch the dogs run around and be social. It’s from 12 to 3 p.m. Anyone who falls in love with one of the playgroup pups can take them home with zero adoption fees.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

