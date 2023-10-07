Aggies Take Down HCU in Fall Exhibition

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies took the field for the first of two fall exhibition games in advance of the 2024 season, blasting the HCU Huskies 20-2 on Friday night at Blue Bell Park.

Jim Schlossnagle’s bunch tangled with the Huskies for 14 innings of exhibition play, using the bulk of the roster and 10 total pitchers on the night. In all, Texas A&M finished with 21 hits with three leaving the yard.

On the bump the Aggies did not allow a run until the Huskies tallied two in the ninth. Aggie pitchers totaled 17 punchouts with only five free passes allowed. Chris Cortez, Tanner Jones, Troy Wansing and Isaac Morton all pitched 2.0-inning shutout stints, picking up a combined 14 strikeouts and only two walks.

Ryan Targac led the way for the Aggie offense with three hits and four RBI, picking up an RBI single in a four-run third inning and blasting a three-run homer the opposite way inside the left-field pole to cap a four-run fifth. Blake Binderup also added a three-run homer and four RBI in the second half of the night after the team’s made mass lineup switches following seven innings of play.

Braden Montgomery impressed in his Aggie debut, delivering an RBI double in the fifth and showing off his outfield arm by gunning down a runner at third base in the second inning while Hayden Schott also had a pair of RBI hits, doubling home a run in the third and singling home another with two outs in the sixth.

Travis Chestnut stole three bags and scored three times in the second half of the game, while Brady Sullivan had a pair of RBI and an outfield assist of his own.

It was Schott’s RBI double that opened the scoring in the third and was followed by a two-run blast by catcher Max Kaufer that gave the Aggies a 3-0 lead. Binderup also added a mammoth three-run shot over the scoreboard in the eighth.

Texas A&M would go on to add four more runs in the 10th, three in the 12th and another in the 13th.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.