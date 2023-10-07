American Legion holds veteran resource fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Legion held its veteran breakfast and resource fair on Saturday. The event connected veterans with different community services available to them.

According to event organizers, over 50 veterans were in attendance. The goal was to create a ‘one-stop shop’ for veterans to get connected with each other and with community resources.

”So this is a very veteran-friendly community. We love our veterans here and support veterans, but it’s nice to bring everybody together under one roof,” organizer Susan Marty said.

Resources such as mental health services, legal assistance, and VA benefits assistance were available. The event was made possible with a grant from Brazos Valley Cares.

“It gives the veterans a chance to come interact with all these different resources in one spot. And there’s a lot of help in this town,” Jim Chirdo of Brazos Valley Cares said.

The event was resurrected last year following a break during the pandemic.

