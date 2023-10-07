Brazos Christian Eagles soar past the Rice Bulldogs under the Friday night lights

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It was senior night at Eagle Stadium in Bryan as the Brazos Christian Eagles hosted the Rice Bulldogs from Navarro County for week 7 of Friday Football Fever action.

The Eagles strike first. 3rd and 15 on the Bulldogs’ 41-yard line. Freshman quarterback Cooper Murr lobs a pass to Senior Chance Locker, who flies down the field to give Brazos Christian the early lead.

The Bulldogs answered right back. Senior running back Juan Paredes gets the handoff near the 15-yard line and bulldozes his way into the endzone to even up the score.

The back-and-forth battle continued with the Eagles’ next possession. Murr takes to the skies once again and delivers a pinpoint pass to Isaiah Perkins, who glides into the endzone untouched, putting Brazos Christian ahead 14-7.

Eight minutes left in the first half. The Bulldogs line up on the Eagle 3-yard line. Paredes gets his hands on the ball again and pounds his way into the end zone to tie things up yet again.

The Eagles kept their foot on the gas for the rest of the game. Murr’s hot streak from the air continued into the second quarter, this time connecting with Junior Truett Goodyk. Despite the Bulldogs nipping at Goodyk’s ankles, he fights his way into the end zone, extending the Eagles’ lead to 21-14.

Still in the first half, the Eagles line up on Rice’s 20-yard line. Junior Jackson Caffey gets the handoff. He shakes off a few defenders, soars down the field, and lands in the endzone to further cushion the Eagles’ lead to 28-14.

Before it was all said and done, the Eagles would put 13 more points on the board.

The Eagles fly away with the victory 41-14.

Coach Correy Washington and the Brazos Christian Eagles will hit the road for week 8 of Friday Football Fever Action to take on Coach Eric Allen and the Cougars of Houston Northland Christian.

