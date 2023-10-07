Brazos County Health District hosts second annual breast cancer awareness event

The event educated attendees on the importance of taking preventative care seriously.
Several survivors spoke about their personal battles with breast cancer, while remembering...
Several survivors spoke about their personal battles with breast cancer, while remembering those who lost theirs.(KBTX)
By Anna Maynard
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District held their second annual breast cancer awareness event Saturday.

Their goal was to honor breast cancer survivors and those who passed while also educating attendees on breast cancer detection and preventative measures.

“They just put a spark under me and my family to start knowing what’s going on,” attendee Chrissy Ransom said.

Several survivors spoke about their personal battles with breast cancer, while remembering those who lost theirs.

“My reason for being here today was to honor and celebrate all the people who are survivors of breast cancer, but also to honor the legacy of my late aunt,” Ransom said.

After losing her aunt, Ransom says her family was inspired to educate others about cancer, and the importance of taking preventative measures seriously.

“You can be a survivor as well. If you find out early you go through and get your diagnosis early, you have a higher chance of being able to survive than you do from losing your battle like my aunt did,” she said.

The event featured signups for free mammograms, insurance assistance, and discussions with healthcare workers. The Brazos County Health District says they plan to bring it back for a third year.

“We’re public health. We’re here to educate the community. That’s our job, to make sure that we prevent disease, promote health,” health director Santos Navarrette said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalaijha Tomeco Rainier Lewis, right, and Brian Christopher Williams III, left, pleaded guilty...
Former postal worker admits to stealing millions in checks from mail
Curtis Ramsdale was taken into custody Thursday by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office and...
Suspect in custody, DPS finds firearms, explosives at Hearne residence
Carl Young, 62, pled guilty to two separate charges of driving while intoxicated.
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for DWI
Bryan teens were arrested Wednesday night for allegedly selling THC vape pens.
Bryan teens arrested, charged with selling THC vape pens
Two F-16 Vipers and two F-35 Lightning II’s will make their way across the sky.
The roar of four jets will be heard before the Alabama game

Latest News

The event was resurrected last year following a break during the pandemic.
American Legion holds veteran resource fair
During this year’s breast cancer awareness month the Brazos County Health District is preparing...
Brazos County Health District to open women’s health clinic
The School of Education and Human Development at Texas A&M University will begin a five-year...
Texas A&M education department has big plans for students with $3 Million grant
Blanche is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Oct. 6
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Blanche
As the plans for Independent Ballpark fall through, there is a strong need for playing fields
College Station Little League is pushing for more baseball fields to play on