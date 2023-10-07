Brazos County Health District hosts second annual breast cancer awareness event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District held their second annual breast cancer awareness event Saturday.

Their goal was to honor breast cancer survivors and those who passed while also educating attendees on breast cancer detection and preventative measures.

“They just put a spark under me and my family to start knowing what’s going on,” attendee Chrissy Ransom said.

Several survivors spoke about their personal battles with breast cancer, while remembering those who lost theirs.

“My reason for being here today was to honor and celebrate all the people who are survivors of breast cancer, but also to honor the legacy of my late aunt,” Ransom said.

After losing her aunt, Ransom says her family was inspired to educate others about cancer, and the importance of taking preventative measures seriously.

“You can be a survivor as well. If you find out early you go through and get your diagnosis early, you have a higher chance of being able to survive than you do from losing your battle like my aunt did,” she said.

The event featured signups for free mammograms, insurance assistance, and discussions with healthcare workers. The Brazos County Health District says they plan to bring it back for a third year.

“We’re public health. We’re here to educate the community. That’s our job, to make sure that we prevent disease, promote health,” health director Santos Navarrette said.

