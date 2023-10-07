Brazos County Health District to open women’s health clinic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During this year’s breast cancer awareness month, the Brazos County Health District is preparing for its second Breast Cancer Memorial event while also unveiling a new clinic that will be open to the public soon.

The new service the health district will be adding to its roster is a women’s health clinic. This new clinic will be available for women by appointment Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Appointments can be made online at the health district’s website or by phone call.

People will be able to use the service starting on Saturday, but the official kickoff will be on October 12th, said Felicia Benford, health equity coordinator at the BCHD.

“We will have any services that a female might need anything that you might go to a normal doctor for we’ll be able to provide those services here at a more reasonable cost for women,” Benford said.

Benford said it’s a welcomed addition to the health district which already had a men’s health clinic and at the end of the day it’s all about promoting a healthy happy community.

“It’s very important because it’s not so good to wait until the last minute to get a check-up and then you’re trying to cure something. We want to be proactive and do a lot of preventiveness if we can inside the clinic to help all women and all men in our community,” Benford said.

Disease prevention is not the only thing the health district wants to do it’s also hoping to raise awareness during its Breast Cancer Memorial which will happen on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“Really just making the community aware of breast cancer in the community, how many people have this disease, and what they need to do to try to prevent if they can or what they can do to try to seek treatment or help,” Benford said.

Breast cancer is a disease that Benford said is more common than many people might think.

“It’s also common in men, and a lot of men don’t realize that a lot of the community don’t realize that, that isn’t just a disease that attacks women it also attacks men,” Benford said.

During the event, Texas C-STEP will be present to enroll uninsured or underinsured patients for free mammograms.

“They’re very important and you’re doctor will notify you if you need to do them more than once a year, but to get screened and to get tested is very important its a lifesaver,” Benford said.

There will also be a bra decoration contest, vendors, wigologist, and various other services, Benford said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the women come out that this disease has touched, looking forward to meeting new people, looking forward to sharing information on how to keep women, and men and youth healthy,” Benford said.

