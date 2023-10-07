Brazos County Health District to open women’s health clinic

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During this year’s breast cancer awareness month, the Brazos County Health District is preparing for its second Breast Cancer Memorial event while also unveiling a new clinic that will be open to the public soon.

The new service the health district will be adding to its roster is a women’s health clinic. This new clinic will be available for women by appointment Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Appointments can be made online at the health district’s website or by phone call.

People will be able to use the service starting on Saturday, but the official kickoff will be on October 12th, said Felicia Benford, health equity coordinator at the BCHD.

“We will have any services that a female might need anything that you might go to a normal doctor for we’ll be able to provide those services here at a more reasonable cost for women,” Benford said.

Benford said it’s a welcomed addition to the health district which already had a men’s health clinic and at the end of the day it’s all about promoting a healthy happy community.

“It’s very important because it’s not so good to wait until the last minute to get a check-up and then you’re trying to cure something. We want to be proactive and do a lot of preventiveness if we can inside the clinic to help all women and all men in our community,” Benford said.

Disease prevention is not the only thing the health district wants to do it’s also hoping to raise awareness during its Breast Cancer Memorial which will happen on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“Really just making the community aware of breast cancer in the community, how many people have this disease, and what they need to do to try to prevent if they can or what they can do to try to seek treatment or help,” Benford said.

Breast cancer is a disease that Benford said is more common than many people might think.

“It’s also common in men, and a lot of men don’t realize that a lot of the community don’t realize that, that isn’t just a disease that attacks women it also attacks men,” Benford said.

During the event, Texas C-STEP will be present to enroll uninsured or underinsured patients for free mammograms.

“They’re very important and you’re doctor will notify you if you need to do them more than once a year, but to get screened and to get tested is very important its a lifesaver,” Benford said.

There will also be a bra decoration contest, vendors, wigologist, and various other services, Benford said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the women come out that this disease has touched, looking forward to meeting new people, looking forward to sharing information on how to keep women, and men and youth healthy,” Benford said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalaijha Tomeco Rainier Lewis, right, and Brian Christopher Williams III, left, pleaded guilty...
Former postal worker admits to stealing millions in checks from mail
Curtis Ramsdale was taken into custody Thursday by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office and...
Suspect in custody, DPS finds firearms, explosives at Hearne residence
The Sam Houston statue in Huntsville may be 77 feet tall, but this cross will surpass it.
120-foot cross will be the tallest statue piece in Huntsville
A line of strong storms brought healthy rain to the Brazos Valley
A messy morning brought healthy rain to the Brazos Valley
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

The School of Education and Human Development at Texas A&M University will begin a five-year...
Texas A&M education department has big plans for students with $3 Million grant
Blanche is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Oct. 6
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Blanche
As the plans for Independent Ballpark fall through, there is a strong need for playing fields
College Station Little League is pushing for more baseball fields to play on
Alabama and A&M fans from all over the country descended on Aggieland to catch the big game...
Football fans from across the country descend on Aggieland for big game against Alabama
Rep. Kyle Kacal speaks about upcoming special session
Rep. Kyle Kacal speaks about upcoming special session