Calvert Trojans defeat King’s Academy 67-36

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert gets its second win of the season as they faced off against King’s Academy.

In the first quarter, the Trojans recover a fumble and score the first touchdown of the game with J’Carius Schells making the pass to Kevondre Corona before the defense can reach him. Calvert takes the lead 6-0.

By the second quarter Calvert has opened up a big lead, Schells makes a Hail Mary pass to J’Courie Porch who falls into the endzone making it 35-12 for Calvert.

In the final ten seconds before halftime, Schells avoids being tripped up by Adam Huval, maneuvers around the outside, and rolls into the endzone.

The Trojans keep a dominant lead throughout the game making the final score 67-36.

