Centerville rolls over West Hardin in district opener

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Tigers dominate the Oilers 54-0 in Centerville for their district opener.

Tigers got off to a slow start but got going on their second drive with a 64-yard touchdown from Zantayl Holley. Holley finished the night with three touchdown’s in the first half.

Centerville lead at the break 34-0 and didn’t let off the gas to get the 54-0 win.

“We got it going on the second drive, I believe defense kind of set the tone for us,” said head coach Kyle Hardee. “We rallied to the football, we played physical, and that’s something we were looking for, and for the most part took care of the ball.”

Centerville hits the road next week at Groveton before returning home for their homecoming game against Leon on October 20th.

