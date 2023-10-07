College Station Little League is pushing for more baseball fields to play on

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After the City of College Station discontinued the construction of Independence Ballpark, College Station Little League is hoping for new baseball fields.

The president of College Station Little Leagues, Marc Ponder, says the lack of baseball fields could limit the size of his teams.

“Being a former little leaguer myself and playing baseball as a kid, you know, I hate to tell someone ‘no’ because of availability,” he said.

As the organization grows, Ponder fears they’re close to reaching max capacity for little leaguers.

“We have to cap our numbers out because of the amount of field space we have and the availability. I hate that as the president, we have to cut our numbers down. So when the numbers go up, I have to say ‘Hey we’re full,’ and I hate to do that,” said Ponder.

A solution the board of College Station Little League is hopeful for; more baseball fields.

“If we have more field space, we don’t have to worry about that. We as a board don’t have to worry about numbers, so we can put yes, or please sign up, we have spots available,” Ponder said.

College Station Little League brought their concerns to city council on September 28th.

College Station mayor, John Nichols, agrees that more playing fields are needed and says that money has been set aside.

Ponder is hopeful that the city will follow through with what they are communicating.

“So as a board we want to see ‘okay you said you want this to happen, you have the money aside, let’s try to find a place, and let’s break ground somewhere else if we have to,’” Ponder said. “It’d be nice if in the next 2-3 years, the fields are being used.”

The mayor says the city is working on the issue of location and that design work is underway.

